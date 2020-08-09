Armenia reports 225 new COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — Armenia reported 225 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its total to 40,410, according to the country’s National Center for Disease Control.

Data from the center showed that 125 more patients recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 32,520.

Meanwhile, six people died in the period, raising the death toll to 791.

The center said over 176,014 people have been tested for the coronavirus across Armenia since the country reported its first case on March 1. Enditem