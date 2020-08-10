Armenia reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Armenia on Monday reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing its total to 40,433, according to the country’s center for disease control.

Data from the center showed that 96 more patients recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 32,616.

Meanwhile, five people died in the period, raising the death toll to 796.

The center said over 176,354 people have been tested for the coronavirus across Armenia since the country reported its first case on March 1. Enditem