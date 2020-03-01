Armenia reports first case of COVID-19

YEREVAN, March 1 (Xinhua) — Armenia reported its first case of COVID-19 in the country on Sunday.

According to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the patient is a male Armenian citizen who returned on Friday on a repatriation flight from Iran, who on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19.

As a precautionary measure, 30 others are to be quarantined, the prime minister said in a Facebook post.

He added that the government is taking all necessary measures to contain the virus, in line with the World Health Organization guidelines.

Last week, Armenia closed its border with Iran for two weeks, though the closure did not apply to two special flights organized to repatriate Armenian nationals from Tehran.