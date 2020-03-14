Armenia to replace used banknotes with new ones to…

YEREVAN, March 12 – The Armenian central bank said on Thursday it would gradually replace used banknotes with new ones to try to prevent the spread of coronavirus and advised people to avoid making cash payments where possible.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the central bank also advised people to use online banking services in preference to cash where possible.

Armenia has recorded four cases of coronavirus, according to the health ministry. (Reporting by Nvard Hovhannisyan, Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn)