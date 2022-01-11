Armenian forces kill an Azerbaijani soldier.

Armenian forces killed an Azerbaijani soldier.

According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Armenian forces attacked Azerbaijani military positions in the border region.

BAKU, Azerbaijan is a city in the country of Azerbaijan.

Armenian forces opened fire in the western Kalbajar border region on Tuesday, killing an Azerbaijani soldier, according to authorities.

According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Armenian forces targeted Azerbaijani military positions.

“The opposing side was suppressed as a result of relevant measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units,” the statement read.

“The Armenian military-political leadership bears sole responsibility for the resulting tension,” the statement continued.

Since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions, relations between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense.

In September 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages that had been occupied by Armenia for nearly three decades.

In November 2020, a deal brokered by Russia brought an end to 44 days of bloodshed.