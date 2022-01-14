Armenians who were born and raised in Lebanon retain their command of the Turkish language.

‘I would make peace (between Turkiye and Armenia) if it were up to me,’ says Ermen Cerkezyan, a Lebanese Armenian.

Most Armenians who have lived in Lebanon for three generations can still speak fluent Turkish, which they learned from their parents from the time they were born.

While wandering the streets of Beirut, Turkish people may come across Armenians and strike up a conversation in Turkish with them.

Despite the fact that it has been a century since they left Turkiye, there are Armenians who have recently learned Turkish from popular exported Turkish TV shows.

The most fascinating aspect is that many Armenians who have never visited Turkiye can communicate fluently in the language.

Ermen Cerkezyan, 65, lives in Beirut’s Burc Hammud district, which is home to the majority of Armenians. He is also one of the few Lebanese Armenians who speaks Turkish fluently.

Cerkezyan, who was born in Lebanon and visited Turkiye at the age of 45, explained that he was born in Lebanon.

His ancestors came from Adana.

“It was fantastic.”

Turkey was also a favorite of mine.

The people were also a plus.

I enjoyed their cuisine as well.

Their service was also excellent.

He said, “I was very respected because it is such a lovely country.”

“Of course it would be nice,” Cerkezyan said when asked about recent efforts to normalize relations between Turkiye and Armenia.

“Let Armenian children plan ahead a little.”

It’s endless.

That is not how life works.

Life should always be peaceful.

I would make peace between Turkiye and Armenia if it were up to me.

I’d like to see the country advance.

“I do this so that my children and grandchildren will be able to go further,” he explained.

Vartan Deirsarkisyan, 48, was born and raised in Lebanon and never had the opportunity to visit Turkiye because his father was from Adana and his mother was from Gaziantep.

Deirsarkisyan, who can be found humming Turkish folk songs in the shopping center where he works as a parking lot attendant, said that when he gets home, he usually turns on Ibrahim Tatlises – a popular Turkish singer for decades – and listens to his songs until he falls asleep.

