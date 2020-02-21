Armenia’s economic growth accelerates to 7.6% in 2019

YEREVAN, Feb 20 – Armenia’s economy grew by 7.6% last year, up from 5.2% in 2018, supported by expansion in the mining, manufacturing and services sectors, preliminary data showed on Thursday.

Growth slowed to 7.6% year-on-year in the fourth quarter compared to 8.2% in the previous three months. In the first and second quarters respectively it stood at 7.5% and 6.9%.

Armenia has been largely reliant on mining and agriculture since the fall of the Soviet Union, but sectors including tourism, information technology, services and light manufacturing of products such as textiles are also contributors to the growth.

The country of around 3 million people still depends heavily on aid and investment from former imperial power Russia, whose economic downturn has in recent years hit Armenian exports as well as remittances from Armenians working in Russia.

Officials say that the proportion of remittances to its gross domestic product is gradually decreasing.

The government expects 4.9% economic growth this year. (Reporting by Nvard Hovhannisyan; writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jan Harvey)