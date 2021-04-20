Armin Laschet to run as CDU/CSU candidate in German elections

BERLIN, April 20 (Xinhua) — The leader of German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Armin Laschet said on Tuesday that he would accept the nomination of his party and the Christian Social Union (CSU) as a chancellor candidate in the federal elections in September.

“This is a great sign of confidence,” said Laschet in a press conference. He thanked his rival Markus Soeder from the CSU and the entire sister party “for the good, fair dealings in a very far-reaching decision.”

CSU party leader Soeder earlier announced in a press conference that the CSU accepted the decision for the joint chancellor candidate and already congratulated Laschet in a call.

“Only a cohesive Union can be successful in the end,” said Soeder. “Now it is a matter of standing together and pulling together.”

Germany’s governing conservative union CDU/CSU is looking to confirm its role as Germany’s largest party but it is not clear yet which party will provide the country’s next chancellor.

CDU/CSU are currently looking at 28 percent of votes, while the Green Party would become the second-largest party with 21 percent of votes, according to the latest poll by INSA on behalf of Bild published on Tuesday. If either party loses substantial votes until September, the only possible two-party coalition in Germany would be off the table.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also already congratulated Laschet. “I look forward to the coming months of our cooperation,” Merkel was quoted by a government spokesman on Twitter. Enditem