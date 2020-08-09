Army bomb disposal experts called in after over 1,000 live missiles found on beach crowded with holidaymakers

MORE than 1,000 live missiles and other explosives were found on a beach that had been full of holidaymakers.

Visitors continued to sunbathe and barbecue between Great Cowden and Aldbrough, East Yorks, even after signs went up warning it was “a bomb site”.

Unexploded missiles tumbled from the crumbling cliffs where they had been embedded since World War Two, when the area was an RAF bombing range.

Many were test rounds, but were tipped with live explosives and clusters of shells that can explode.

Due to coastal erosion and landslips, the cliffs have been cracking up and the shells fell onto the sands.

A specialist search team from 35 Engineer regiment say they have now located the live devices and tagged them for controlled detonation.

Troop Commander, Second Lieutenant Sam Turner, said most were practice bombs, aircraft projectiles and two-inch mortar and howitzer rounds.

He added added: “The weather determines how much work the team has, because things can change overnight as to what new items are unearthed.

“At one point, we thought we had completed the task, but then 170 items appeared overnight with the next tide.”

on on or EMAIL [email protected]