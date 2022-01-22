Army launches investigation into the death of a 19-year-old girl on a military base, and her heartbroken family says she ‘lit up the room.’

Army launches investigation into the death of a 19-year-old girl who ‘lit up the room,’ according to her heartbroken family.

A HEARTBROKEN FAMILY has paid their respects to a 19-year-old girl who was discovered dead on an army base.

On December 15, Jaysley-Louise Beck, a soldier in training, was discovered at the base in Larkhill, Wiltshire.

According to Yorkshire Live, the Army has opened an investigation into the gunner’s death.

Jaysley’s bereaved family has finally paid tribute to the tragic adolescent.

“Jaysley is a loving and caring individual who would go above and beyond to assist anyone in a less fortunate position than herself,” they said.

“You could always count on Jaze to come to the rescue if someone needed assistance.”

“Her compassion for others is immeasurable, as is her ability to light up a room and put a smile on anyone’s face.”

Before continuing her military career at Larkhill in 2020, Jaysley completed her initial training at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate.

Her death came just hours after another soldier was discovered dead at the nearby Bulford military base.

Lance Corporal Michael Joseph Miah, 28, was found dead in his garage, hanged.

Following the tragedy, Jaysley’s family has requested donations to The Principle Trust Children’s Charity.

“A life lived so beautifully deserves to be remembered beautifully,” they said.

An investigation is currently underway, according to the Army.

There has been no further word on Jaysley’s death, and an inquest will be held at a later date.

“We confirmed Gunner Jaysley-Louise Beck’s death at Larkhill in December 2021 with sadness,” a spokesperson said.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further due to ongoing investigations,” she said, “but any death is a tragedy, and our sympathies remain with the families and friends of those who have been affected.”