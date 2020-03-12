Arnold Palmer Invitational celebrations take their toll…

Tyrrell Hatton revealed he is still feeling the effects of his victory in the Arnold Palmer Invitational as he aims to improve his record at another iconic Florida venue.

Hatton understandably celebrated long into the night after clinching his first PGA Tour title at Bay Hill on Sunday and has 100 congratulatory WhatsApp messages which remain unopened.

One of those could well be from European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington as Hatton looks set to make a second consecutive appearance in the biennial contest in September, but first up is this week’s Players Championship at Sawgrass.

🏆😬💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/WpnirobGpR — Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) March 9, 2020

“I’m still quite tired to be honest but I was cuddling the toilet by five in the morning so it was a good night,” Hatton joked at his pre-tournament press conference.

“At Sunday night’s celebrations there was a lot of red wine, and then unfortunately I think the finisher was drinking the vodka and tequila out of the bottle, which never ends well. I fell victim of that, definitely.

“I’ve still got around 100 unopened WhatsApp messages, the reception’s been incredible. I really appreciate the amount of people that have messaged me to say well done.”

Asked if Harrington had been in touch, Hatton added: “I don’t know exactly who has messaged in that sense but my schedule at the moment hasn’t changed.

“We’re yet to sit down and talk about it but I would obviously like to be on the Ryder Cup team in September and seem to have had a good start to the points race again which is nice. Hopefully I can continue pushing on this year and make that team.”

Hatton’s best finish in the Players Championship is a tie for 41st on his debut in 2017 and the 28-year-old admitted last year’s missed cut was an example of how his fiery temperament can cost him dear.

“The whole week at Bay Hill I managed myself pretty well which is always one of the hardest things for me,” the world number 22 added. “That’s something I would like to continue.

#weddingsoff #toiletgate 😂😂😂 https://t.co/2hDT7zATUZ — Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) October 11, 2019

“I’m human so I’m going to make mistakes along the way and there’s probably going to be weeks where I’ll have some blow ups but hopefully that’s few and far between. Hopefully I can stay cool.

“This week’s not normally been a good tournament for me. Last year was kind of typical me where I was one shot outside the cut line with five holes to go and had a blow up, snapped my three wood and basically started hitting shots on the run. I think we missed the cut by five.

“It just goes back to making sure I can kind of control myself and that’s normally the first step to me having a decent week.”