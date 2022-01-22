Arnold Schwarzenegger’s net worth is unknown.

How much money does Arnold Schwarzenegger have?

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s career dates back to the 1970s, and he has no intention of slowing down any time soon.

Schwarzenegger has amassed a fortune through his Hollywood and political careers.

Schwarzenegger, 74, has appeared in a number of films over the years, including The 6th Day, Last Action Hero, The Terminator, and The Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Schwarzenegger has a net worth of (dollar)400 million as of January 2022.

He is also said to have a real estate portfolio worth more than (dollar)100 million dollars.

His worth stems from both his acting and bodybuilding careers.

He made history when, at the age of 20, he became the youngest person to win the Mr.

The title of the universe.

According to the media outlet, he moved to the United States the following year with (dollar)27,000, which is equivalent to (dollar)182,000 today.

After that, he went on to become a movie star before entering politics.

Schwarzenegger got his start in politics in 2003, when he won a recall election to replace Democratic Governor Gray Davis.

Schwarzenegger recalled becoming a Republican after watching Richard Nixon speak on television during his speech at the 2004 Republican National Convention.

Schwarzenegger has only ever walked down the aisle once in his life.

He married Maria Shriver, 66, an American journalist, author, and the founder of the nonprofit organization The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement, in 1986.

She is also known as John F. Kennedy’s niece.

The couple’s relationship had a rocky history over the years.

Shriver petitioned to end her 25-year marriage in 2008, and their marriage was finalized in December 2021, more than ten years later.

Since then, Arnold Schwarzenegger has moved on and is now dating Heather Milligan.

Katherine, 32, Christina, 30, Patrick, 28, and Christopher, 24, were the couple’s four children prior to their divorce.

Schwarzenegger also has a 24-year-old son named Joseph Baena, whom he welcomed with his former housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena.

