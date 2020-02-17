Around 500MILLION people in China are on lockdown because of coronavirus

A staggering 500million people in China are in lockdown because of the killer coronavirus that is sweeping across the country.

The figure is more than the entire population of the US (330million) and is the equivalent to roughly 6.5 per cent of the world’s population.

At least 48 cities and four provinces across China – including the epicentre of Wuhan and Hubei – have issued official notices for lockdown policies.

Measures include ensuring residents are registered before they are allowed in or out, as well shutting down roads, railways and public transport.

Wuhan – the deserted city at the heart of the outbreak – was the first to impose the travel restrictions on January 23, before the crisis gripped the world.

More than 64,000 cases of the SARS-CoV-2 virus have now been confirmed, with almost 1,400 deaths across the world.

After the city’s borders were closed on January 23 and all incoming and outgoing flights cancelled, other nearby cities in Hubei province also implemented their own policies restricting the movement of people.

Citizens cannot leave the cities of Wuhan, Huanggang, Ezhou and a few others in Hubei province.

Those were the cities which opened the floodgates and triggered wider shutdowns in other regions.

But not every city or province is facing Wuhan-like restrictions.

Shanghai and Beijing have only put movement restrictions in place for some smaller communities such as building blocks or neighbourhoods.

Streets still appear to be deserted, however, and millions of people have been off work for two weeks or more while the government scrambles to stop the virus.

Close contact is the main spread of the disease and, as a result, people throughout China are avoiding going out in public until it blows over.

Many cities have reduced public transport lines and routes, while few have closed intra-city public transport entirely.

Altogether, 80.41million people have been affected by shut bus or metro lines.

Some communities have instituted curfews or only allow people to exit and enter at particular times.

There is even a restriction where only a certain number of people from a household can leave their residence at any one time.

The COVID-19 coronavirus has hit one of the most populated regions on the planet and thus has led to an unprecedented lockdown on the movement of people.

Wuhan’s drastic shutdown caused international companies to stop their operations in certain parts of China in January.

Disneyland in Shanghai was among the first to close its doors, and McDonald’s, Starbucks and clothing store Uni Qlo followed suit in various parts of the country.

The lockdowns have even extended outside of China, with a province near Hanoi in Vietnam restricting the movements of around 10,000 of its residents.

The measure is the first major quarantine outside mainland China since the outbreak began.

Police officers in face masks have been seen guarding checkpoints in the farming region of Son Loi with villagers facing 20 days in quarantine.

The drastic measures have been imposed after a sixth case of the virus was confirmed in Son Loi, in addition to five who were already infected.

‘As of February 13, we will urgently implement the task of isolation and quarantine of the epidemic area in Son Loi commune,’ said a health ministry statement.