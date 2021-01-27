Arrivals from “red list” countries to have mandatory hotel quarantine: UK PM

LONDON, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that Britain will impose mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals returning from “red list” countries amid concerns over coronavirus variants from abroad.

Travelers who return from “red list” countries will be placed in quarantine in government-designated accommodation such as hotels for 10 days, Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons, the lower house of the British parliament.

It is understood that travelers will have to pay to isolate in a monitored hotel, with coronavirus testing carried out during their stay, he added.

Speaking at the Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs), Johnson said the new measures are designed to prevent new coronavirus variants from entering Britain. The details of the measures will be announced by British Home Secretary Priti Patel later in the day.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said he and his government take “full responsibility” after the coronavirus-related deaths passed the 100,000 landmark in Britain on Tuesday.

“I mourn every death in this pandemic and we share the grief of all those who have been bereaved. I and the government take full responsibility for all the actions we have taken to fight this pandemic,” Johnson said.

He said the British government will reflect on the decisions taken, but he did not think it is the right time now as Britain remains in the middle of the pandemic.

The government needs to focus on keeping the virus under control and continuing the “fastest vaccine roll-out in Europe”, he said.

More than 6.8 million people in Britain have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

Asked about the government’s “legacy of poor decisions”, Johnson said the government followed scientific advice and did everything it could to minimize suffering.

There were “no easy solutions” but Britain could be proud of its efforts to distribute the vaccine, he said.

Calum Semple, a member of the British government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, told the BBC that more deaths are likely to emerge before the pandemic is brought under control.

“The deaths on the way up are likely to be mirrored by the number of deaths on the way down in this wave,” Semple was quoted as saying.

Talking about the high mortality, he said Britain had experienced some “bad luck” with the emergence of a new, more transmissible variant, while the country had also suffered from “decades of underinvestment” in the National Health Service (NHS).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reached 100,162 after another 1,631 were confirmed, according to official figures released Tuesday.

These figures only include the number of deaths of people who had had a positive test result for COVID-19 and died within 28 days of the first positive test.

Britain is the first European nation and the fifth country in the world to pass the grim landmark of 100,000 deaths, following the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico.

England is currently under the third national lockdown since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. Enditem