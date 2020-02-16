Arrowe Park guard claims staff are ‘held to RANSOM’ by patients

Quarantined patients evacuated from coronavirus-ravaged Wuhan have been holding staff to ransom by threatening to leave unless they are plied with food and alcohol, it is claimed.

Security workers inside Arrowe Park hospital, currently home to 93 Britons who are being kept in isolation after arriving in the UK on January 31, say they are ‘getting whatever they want.’

One guard claimed bosses at the former nurses accommodation in the Wirral decided to bring in chefs after the evacuees moaned about the quality of the food – and they have kept the unit stocked with beer, wine and spirits.

He also revealed how one patient ‘got drunk’ and threatened to break out but was told he would have to pay for his food and the flight he took back from China, so he dropped his demands.

The government today invoked new powers to stop the threat of walkouts by making it illegal for anyone in coronavirus quarantine to try and leave before they have been given the go-ahead by doctors.

The law-change was announced after a patient staying at Arrowe Park tried to leave before completing the 14-day stay after his return from China. It now means they can be arrested for committing an offence if they flee.

A security guard at the site said this morning before the new powers were announced: ‘The patients know they can just threaten to leave and get whatever they want.

‘They were complaining that the food was rubbish so they’ve got their own chefs and everything.

‘They’ve had staff taking them spirits in and other alcohol because they can hold them to ransom.’

‘One patient got drunk and threatened to leave so the police told him that if he left he’d have to pay for his flight and all the food and everything else he’d had, so he soon shut up.’

The new rule comes as England today announced its fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth cases of the virus – all of the three men and a woman are linked to the fourth patient.

The fourth patient was a businessman who returned to the UK from a conference in Singapore via a ski chalet in France, where other Britons were subsequently taken ill with the virus.

The Department of Health today declared the outbreak a ‘serious and imminent’ threat to the British public as it announced new powers to fight the spread.

Matt Raw, who is originally from Knutsford, Cheshire, but moved to Wuhan last year, is one of the patients currently in quarantine.

The former locksmith said this morning the 93 Britons currently quarantined in the unit in Birkenhead are due to be swabbed today to test for the virus.

Matt added: ‘Nobody is showing symptoms we are due to be given a swab inside the mouth today to test for the virus, there was no real point in doing it because if any of us did have it it wouldn’t have shown up because we are all asymptomatic.

‘Now we have been here for nine days so even though we are still asymptomatic, doing that swab would mean it would potentially show up because it’s so close to the crucial 10 day incubation period.

‘I don’t know who tried to leave. I know that one of the concierges here actually left his ID card in his car and security wouldn’t let him leave, thinking he was one of us. That was a couple of nights ago that they mistook him for a patient.

‘Who would want to leave in this weather anyway?

‘Ultimately, we are going to be allowed out in a couple of days if everything goes ok with the swab today.

‘I imagine we will get the results of the swab reasonably soon because they will need to inform us if anyone has it before we leave.’

Kharn Lambert described life inside Arrowe Park hospital in The Wirral as ‘pretty mundane’ and said ‘everyone is in good health’ and they hope to be allowed home on Thursday.

Mr Lambert who travelled with his grandmother Veronica Theobald – out visiting him in Wuhan when the outbreak took hold – told ITV’s This Morning that staff at the facility have been ‘absolutely fantastic’ and have ‘gone out of their way to do things for us.’

He said: ‘Everybody here is in good health, nobody’s showing any symptoms of the virus which is good news for us, which means hopefully we can go home on Thursday.

‘But you know we just have to ride it out and see what happens in the next few days.’

Mr Lambert, a PE teacher who was living in Wuhan, said life inside has been ‘pretty mundane’, and revealed a girl inside the facility had been celebrating her sixth birthday, and staff brought in a birthday cake for her.

He said: ‘The routine’s been the same every day – wake up, breakfast, get dressed, have a chat with a few guys, lunch, maybe watch a bit of TV in the afternoon, dinner, and then just relax in the evening, and it’s pretty much the same routine every day.’

Speaking about the evacuation flight from Wuhan on January 31, he described it as ‘chaos’, saying they were not given clear information.

He said: ‘It was chaos really, it was a very very long journey, it was almost 40 hours, and the information we were getting wasn’t very clear.

‘We were asking questions as to where we might be going when we arrive in the UK and even the officials that were dealing with us didn’t even know.

‘The only information we had was from the media that we were coming to the Wirral. But there was no concrete information from the officials that we were actually coming here so it was all up in the air, even til the moment we landed.

Patients inside Arrowe Park have been given games consoles, televisions and radios to keep them entertained and there is a pool table in one communal area.

They are also allowed into a small fenced-off courtyard for fresh air, but the perimeter is being patrolled by police to stop them leaving.

Over two weeks ago Mr Lambert spoke from his home in Wuhan, describing the ‘blanket of fear’ hanging over the place where coronavirus first broke out.

He told the BBC: ‘If you saw the street behind me at night time where I normally live, it’s a very vibrant street, lots of restaurants and it’s open until 2am and Chinese families come to celebrate.

Asked if a ‘blanket of fear’ was looming above Wuhan, he told the BBC: ‘100 per cent.’

Other developments today include:

The first 83 Britons evacuated from Wuhan should have completed 14 days in quarantine on Saturday after they landed at RAF Brize Norton on Friday, January 31.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the new measures ‘are considered as an effective means of delaying or preventing further transmission of the virus.’

Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside and Kents Hill Park in Milton Keynes are now designated as ‘isolation’ facilities.

There are currently 93 UK citizens at Arrowe Park and 105 in Milton Keynes. Another man, who felt ill on a China evacuation flight, is being kept in isolation at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Nobody who was evacuated from Wuhan is known to have brought the virus back with them – all cases in the UK so far have been among others who travelled to Asia or came into contact with people who did.

A spokesman for the Department of Health said this morning: ‘Our infection control procedures are world leading and the NHS is well prepared to deal with novel coronavirus.

‘We are strengthening our regulations so we can keep individuals in supported isolation for their own safety and if public health professionals consider they may be at risk of spreading the virus to other members of the public.

‘This measure will rightly make it easier for health professionals to help keep people safe across the country.’

The announcement comes as a British ‘super spreader’ is feared to have infected at least seven others with the coronavirus, prompting the emergency testing of hundreds of people on his flights, ski break and even his local pub.

The businessman is at the centre of a web of cases stretching across the UK, France and Spain after he apparently contracted the virus during a four-day trip to Singapore for a sales conference for gas analysis company Servomex.

The man in his fifties then jetted from south-east Asia to the Alps to ski in Les Contamines-Montjoie in late January where two more Britons became infected despite the ‘super spreader’ not having any cold or flu-like symptoms.

Britain’s health authorities have also contacted 183 passengers and six crew on an Easyjet flight then taken by the unnamed man from Geneva to London, warning that they could be infected.

Staff at the pub where the ‘super spreader’ is a drinker are furious with health chiefs and claim they only found out he was ill after reading it online.

Five workers at The Grenadier in Hove have been told to self-isolate for a fortnight after the gas salesman, in his fifties, went there for a pint on Saturday, February 1.

Public Health England told the Grenadier’s employees working on the night he popped in to stay at home for two weeks and said they are warning anyone who could be infected.

But other staff and drinkers there on a busy Saturday evening have claimed they learned of the development on Facebook or via the local paper, the Brighton Argus.

Kelly Fricker wrote on social media: ‘My ex-partner, my son and nephew all drink there and my nephew’s the chef and they hadn’t even heard about it’.

Elsewhere in Brighton, a health centre has been closed after four more cases of coronavirus were linked to the city.

The clinic was closed for urgent operational health and safety reasons. The County Oak Medical Centre closed on Monday morning.

And an East Sussex secondary schoolchild has also been told to stay at home for two week amid fears he came into contact with the so-called ‘super spreader’.

Officials have desperately tried to stop further spread with a cross-border hunt for all the hundreds of people he may have had contact with.

Today nine Britons have been confirmed to have the killer virus – five in France, one in Japan, one in Spain and two in the UK. Two others in the UK are ill, but they are believed to be Chinese nationals holidaying in Yorkshire.

More than 900 people have died and 37,000 have become infected since the outbreak began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has been placed in lockdown to curb the spread.

More than 100 Britons were placed in quarantine at a three-star hotel in Milton Keynes yesterday after another airlift from Wuhan.

Wearing masks and escorted by health staff in hazmat suits, the group flew from China to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

Public Health England is under pressure to reveal where the so-called ‘super spreader’ had been and the full extent of the numbers under observation.

The task has been made more difficult because the patient, from Hove in East Sussex, interrupted his return from Singapore to Britain by taking a four-day break in the French Alps.

The middle-aged man contracted the virus during a conference at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Singapore organised by Servomex, a British gas analytics company, more than two weeks ago.

He then travelled to a ski chalet in Les Contamines-Montjoie, near Megeve, from January 24 to 28. He returned to Britain on an Easyjet flight on January 28 but fell ill after arriving in Britain.

An easyJet spokeswoman said: ‘EasyJet has been notified by the public health authority that a customer who had recently travelled on one of its flights has since been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

‘Public Health England is contacting all passengers who were seated in the vicinity of the customer on flight EZS8481 from Geneva to London Gatwick on 28 January to provide guidance in line with procedures.

‘As the customer was not experiencing any symptoms, the risk to others on board the flight is very low.

‘We remain in contact with the public health authorities and are following their guidance.

‘The health and well-being of our passengers and crew is the airline’s highest priority.

‘All of the crew who operated have been advised to monitor themselves for a 14-day period since the flight in line with Public Health England advice. Note this happened 12 days ago and none are displaying any symptoms.’

Elsewhere, 60 more people on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in the port of Yokohama have tested positive for coronavirus, Japan’s health minister has said.

There are now 130 confirmed cases on the ship, with officials previously saying 70 people had the virus among the 3,711 passengers and crew.

More than 3,600 people, including 78 British passport holders, are still in a 14-day quarantine on board the ship.

British honeymooner Alan Steele, who was transferred from the cruise liner to hospital in Japan with coronavirus, was said to be feeling well and in good spirits over the weekend.

In the UK, a University of York student and their relative are still being treated at the Royal Victoria Infirmary infectious diseases centre in Newcastle.

Nearly 100 people died of coronavirus yesterday on the deadliest day of the outbreak so far. The death toll in mainland China rose by 97, taking the number of global fatalities to 910.

Another 3,062 cases were reported in China yesterday – an increase of 15 per cent compared to Saturday which put an end to a series of daily declines.

The latest surge in deaths is a setback to hopes that China’s drastic quarantine measures might be working.

The rise in China’s death toll comes as millions of people return to work today after an extended Lunar New Year holiday.

Roads in Beijing and Shanghai had significantly more traffic than in recent days and the city of Guangzhou was resuming normal public transport today.

However, the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai said 60 per cent of its member companies were planning mandatory work-from-home policies.

Businesses abroad have been affected, too – Amazon and Sony today became the latest companies to pull out of Mobile World Congress, scheduled to happen in Barcelona later this month, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The loss of both companies is another blow to one of the telecom industry’s biggest gatherings in Barcelona, which has already seen LG, Ericsson and Nvidia pull out.

The organiser of the event, GSMA, has also banned any visitors from China’s Hubei province, of which the capital Wuhan is where the virus originated.

The outbreak also continues to affect the economy – London’s FTSE 100 weakened this morning after the UK said the epidemic was a ‘serious and imminent threat’.

The drop was consistent with Asian markets, where most indexes were down, after figures showed the coronavirus had killed more than 900 people.