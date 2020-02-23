Arsenal ace Alexandre Lacazette goes full fanboy mode with brilliant Bukayo Saka plea

Saka laid the ball on a plate for the Gunners No.9 to score a crucial away goal at Olympiakos in the Europa League on Thursday night

Alexandre Lacazette took to Instagram to make a public plea to Bukayo Saka to end speculation about his Arsenal future by signing a new contract.

Having seized his chance at left-back following injuries to Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac, Saka has been a revelation for the Gunners this season.

The 18-year-old came through Arsenal’s Hale End academy as a winger but has seamlessly converted himself into a marauding left-back.

Saka put on a scintillating display against Olympiakos in Athens on Thursday night, setting up Lacazette for the only goal of the game.

Gunners fans are growing concerned, however, that the talented youngster may be considering quitting the club as he has just 18 months remaining on his contract.

Saka, who earns a reported £3000-per-week, is talking with Arsenal over an extension to his deal but nothing has been agreed as yet.

So Lacazette took matters into his own hands by making a public request to his team-mate to stay at the Emirates club.

“Difficult game last night but happy to get on the scoresheet,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

“Thanks to the team for the hard work and the travelling fans for your support.”

Saka replied: “Our number 9,” with a ‘hearts-for-eyes’ emoji.

And the striker was quick to fire back a simple request: “Sign please.”

The converted full-back has now racked up nine assists in all competitions, more than any other Arsenal player and any teenager in Europe.

Former Gunner Robin van Persie labelled his pass to Lacazette as ‘world class’ after the 1-0 road win.

”That type of pass is like from Ryan Giggs, Dennis Bergkamp, Paul Scholes, ordering your striker to move into that danger zone, it’s world class,” the former Netherlands forward told BT Sport.

“This is not simple but he makes it look easy. Only the great players can make those passes. This is a pass with an idea, with intent, and this is what you want from your players.

“He’s really taken his chance and it’s nice to see a young kid really grab his chance, to play for his future and do it so well.”