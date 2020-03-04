Arsenal ace Lucas Torreira injury update after star stretchered off vs Portsmouth

Arsenal star Lucas Torreira appeared to suffer a serious injury during the first half of the Gunners’ FA Cup tie at Portsmouth

Arsenal star Lucas Torreira will not be taken to hospital despite appearing to suffer a serious injury against Portsmouth.

Torreira was stretchered off after suffering what looked like an ankle injury in a challenge with James Bolton in the FA Cup clash on the south coast.

He was given oxygen following the fair tackle and taken away for treatment with Dani Ceballos replacing the Uruguayan midfielder at Fratton Park. However BT Sport confirmed Torreira was not taken to hospital following his departure.

Arsenal had posted on their live blog for the match ‘Get well soon, Lucas Torreira’ following his injury.

He had been taken to an ambulance for an assessment with thoughts that he would make a trip to a local hospital however BT commentator Ian Darke confirmed that wasn’t the case.

Torreira has played a bit part role under Mikel Arteta, playing a combined 22 minutes in the past two Premier Laague matches.

Though the boss recently explained his plan to get the best out of the midfielder.

He said: “With the way we want to play, if we get him on board I think he can be a tremendous player for the football club.

“I like everything about him. His commitment, I like the way he is, the way he lifts his profession, how focused he is.

“Every time I am talking, he is listening and is willing to learn.”

The clash with Portsmouth was Torreira’s first start for Arsenal in over a month with his last start coming in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea towards the end of January.

He could now miss the Gunners’ upcoming match in the Premier League against West Ham this weekend, the first in two weeks following the postponement of the tie with Manchester City due to the Carabao Cup final.

Torreira’s absence could open the door for Matteo Guendouzi and Dani Ceballos to form a new partnership with Granit Xhaka.