Arsenal ace Reiss Nelson edging towards England call-up after FA Cup display

Reiss lightning struck twice at Fratton Park to deny Portsmouth owner Michael Eisner a fairytale end to this FA Cup tie.

Speedy Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson’s brilliant delivery from the right served up goals for Sokratis and Eddie Nketiah either side of half time.

That left former Disney bigwig Eisner’s dreams of a big cup upset in tatters as League One Pompey crashed out.

But it was good news for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, who needed a response after his side were sent crashing out of the Europa League by Olympiakos.

And whisper it quietly but at this rate it surely won’t be long before Nelson, 20, gets a call from Gareth Southgate.

The England Under 21 star, who cut his teeth on loan at Hoffenheim, has now been responsible for six goals in his last eight starts for Arsenal.

As potential mismatches go, it was a big one on paper. The 13-time winners against the lowest-ranked team left in the competition.

But Arteta tempted fate by resting skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang completely, with Pablo Mari making his debut at the back and Nketiah starting up front.

Mesut Ozil was also not in the squad, but there are few who think a fifth-round tie on a Monday night away to a lower league team is the right stage for him anyway.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett, who led Millwall to the semis in 2013, made six changes from Friday’s 3-0 win over Rochdale.

You could hardly blame him. The south coast club, which flirted with extinction not so long ago, are third in League One and their priority is promotion.

But the bumper 18,893 home crowd was pumped up from the off and their side gave it a go, with Ellis Harrison looking particularly dangerous.

There was poise and purpose about Pompey, and Arsenal had plenty of defending to do.

Arteta was also forced into an early change when James Bolton crunched into a tackle on Lucas Torreira which resulted in the Arsenal midfielder being stretchered off.

Torreira needed oxygen and Arsenal players did not look impressed when the home fans taunted him with chants about how how he was going home in an ambulance.

When play resumed, Pompey skipper Gareth Evans should have done better with a free header from a Steve Seddon cross.

At the other end Gabriel Martinelli fired over the bar from close range after a fizzing Nelson centre.

But it was poor from Arsenal until unlikely hero Sokratis put them in front against the run of play with a fine volley from another fine Nelson cross.

Makeshift right back Sokratis had copped all sorts of flak from Arteta, and team-mate David Luiz too, for not getting forward enough, and that was the perfect answer.

It got better for Arsenal when Nketiah grabbed a second from close range, with man of the match Nelson again the provider, before doing his trademark phone call celebration.

After that the visitors were content to play keep-ball. They haven’t lost to a team in the third tier or lower since 1992, and a place in the quarters now beckons.

Portsmouth (4-2-3-1): Bass 6; McCrorie 6, Burgess 6, Bolton 6, Seddon 6; McGeehan 6, Close 6; Harness 7 (Curtis 67, 6), Evans 6 (Cannon 75), Williams 6; Harrison 7 (Marquis 67, 6). Subs: MacGillivray, Naylor, Whatmough, Raggett

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Martinez 6; Sokratis 6, Mari 7, Luiz 6, Saka 6; Guendouzi 5, Torreira 5 (Ceballos 16, 6); Nelson 8 (Maitland-Niles 90), Willock 6 (Xhaka 86), Martinelli 6; Nketiah 7. Subs: Leno, Lacazette, Holding, Pepe.

Referee: Mike Dean 6

Man of the match: Reiss Nelson – the future is bright