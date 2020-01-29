Arsenal ‘agree Mykola Matviyenko deal’ but Gunners face transfer decision

Mykola Matviyenko has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal and has reportedly agreed terms over a switch

Arsenal have a transfer decision to make after reportedly agreeing a deal to sign Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matviyenko.

However, they are still interested in Flamengo centre-back Pablo Mari and need to decide which player to sign before the January window slams shut.

According to Ukranian news outlet Zbirna, all the terms of Matviyenko’s transfer have been agreed but the Gunners remain in talks over Mari.

The Brazilian did fly over to England earlier this month but Arsenal tried to change the terms of the deal from a transfer to a six-month loan with an option to buy.

This infuriated Flamengo, who pulled out of negotiations, with one of the club’s directors confirming he Mari would return for pre-season.

“We expect him at Ninho do Urubu this afternoon (for pre-season),” the unnamed official said. “We had agreed to sell him for a fee, he arrived in London and Arsenal changed the terms. Flamengo is a serious club.”

However, the two clubs are said to be back in negotiations with each other and Arsenal will need to decide which player they prefer.

Previously, Matviyenko’s agent Yuriy Danchenko confirmed the Gunners’ interest in his client and expressed a clear desire for a deal to be reached.

“Recently, my colleagues and I have been constantly in contact with representatives of the Arsenal, and have had meetings,” Danchenko told Ukrainian media.

“The Gunners’ hierarchy have already contacted [Shakhtar], and we hope that these negotiations will succeed.”

Speaking after Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the FA Cup fourth round, Mikel Arteta addressed potential transfers, saying: “We are in the market.

“The club is trying to facilitate us one or two bodies if we can with the resources we have in this window. But I don’t know, whenever we have something to say we’ll confirm with you.”