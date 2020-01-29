Arsenal agree Pablo Mari transfer as Flamengo defender jets back to London

The Gunners looks to have revived the transfer which seemed dead in the water after the Brazilian club accused them of moving the goalposts

Arsenal transfer target Pablo Mari is flying back to London from Brazil as the Premier League club appear to have persuaded Flamengo to sell the defender.

Gunners technical director Edu agreed a deal with for Mari last week and the Spanish centre-back travelled to England on Saturday in order to undergo a medical.

But the deal turned sour after a furious Flamengo director accused Arsenal of changing the terms of their agreement.

It was claimed that Arsenal wanted a loan deal rather than a permanent signing, having been linked with a £7.5m deal for the Spaniard.

But according to Globo, Mari will now arrive at Arsenal on loan for a £4.2m fee with an option to make the deal permanent.

That is not the ideal scenario for Flamengo, but the 26-year-old seems to have got his wish and will soon ply his trade at the Emirates.

Yet Arsenal legend Ray Parlour is unconvinced by the former Manchester City player’s credentials, and believes his former club should look at Brighton’s Lewis Dunk as a potential solution.

“If I really had to go and buy one, whether you’ve got the money to do it or not, I’d take a gamble on a player like Lewis Dunk,” Parlour told talkSPORT.

“£30m, £40m, would Brighton take that? I don’t know. I like the way he plays, he’s a proper centre-back. That’s what you need sometimes.

“Sol Campbell was a proper centre-back when I played, he’d stop you scoring, and that’s what you want from your centre-half.

“He doesn’t have to be great on the ball at times. We’re talking about different players [in quality]. Sol was one of the best centre halves around at that time.

“But someone like Lewis Dunk, who’s probably a little bit unlucky not to be in more England squads, I’m sure Brighton fans don’t want to be losing a player like that.”

Arsenal face a trip to Burnley when they return to Premier League action this weekend.