Arsenal and Tottenham make ‘lucrative offers’ to hijack Emre Can transfer

Former Liverpool star Emre Can has been linked with Manchester United – but it is Arsenal and Tottenham trying to hijack Borussia Dortmund’s move for the Juventus man

Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly looking to hijack Borussia Dortmund’s move for ex-Liverpool ace Emre Can.

Can is looking to depart Juventus and has been linked with a return to the Premier League, with Manchester United also tipped to be interested.

According to Sky in Germany, he is undergoing a medical at Dortmund this morning and still looks set to join the Bundesliga club on loan with a mandatory purchase option.

But Bild claim the transfer is at risk of collapse with Can being offered a €8.5million per season salary, a significant cut on the €16m he is earning at Juventus after making the move as a free agent.

As a result, Sport1 say other clubs are still in the picture, naming Arsenal, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain amongst those who have made “lucrative offers” in a bid to take advantage of the situation.

Despite late efforts, a move to Dortmund still appears most likely for the 26-year-old.

If he passes his medical and agrees personal terms, he will initially join on loan with an obligation for the German club to sign him permanently for €26m in the summer.

Utility man Can played over 100 Premier League games for Liverpool between 2014 and 2018, filling in at full-back or central midfield and scoring 10 goals for the Reds.

He headed to Juventus in 2018 but has struggled to make an impact since the summer arrival of Maurizio Sarri.

But the 25-cap Germany international could opt to head back to the Bundesliga instead, where he impressed for Bayer Leverkusen to earn his Liverpool move.

Arsenal and Tottenham have both been on the lookout for reinforcements, and the chance to initially take Can on loan and pay in the summer could make him an attractive proposition as the Gunners especially operate on a tight budget.