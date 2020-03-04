Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta explains making nine changes for Portsmouth win in FA Cup

Arsenal saw off Portsmouth comfortably in the FA Cup fifth round at Fratton Park, but eyebrows were raised when Mikel Arteta opted to make nine changes to his side

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has explained why he made nine changes for Monday’s 2-0 win over Portsmouth in the FA Cup.

Goals from Sokratis and Eddie Nketiah either side of half-time were enough to triumph over League One Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

But plenty of eyebrows were raised when the Arsenal team was revealed before kick off, with Arteta opting to completely change the side that lost to Olympiacos in the Europa League last Thursday.

Explaining the decision, the Spaniard admitted there were fatigue issues among his camp, which explained why several experienced faces were rested for younger ones.

“We had some issues physically after the game,” Arteta told BT Sport.

“We had to adapt to that, the players I’ve selected did really well at Bournemouth and hopefully they can do the same tonight.”

Arsenal legend Martin Keown said it was clear from Arteta’s selection on Monday who he wanted to keep at the club and who he was planning to move on this summer.

“Well I think he’s got to trust in this group, in the squad,” Keown told BT Sport.

“You have to believe in your players and if he feels in the last few days that one or two look a bit jaded, maybe mentally a bit down, look at the way they went out of that competition, so it would have affected the whole group there’s no doubt.

“So he knows the mood in the camp, there are lots of youngsters in this group wanting to prove they should be first-choice regulars.

“So tonight’s an opportunity to prove that. Sometimes really if you look at the youngsters at Arsenal, they’ve been the best performers.

“So really do Arsenal fans need to worry tonight? It’s perhaps been the senior players that have maybe let Arsenal down more this season than the youngsters.

“So really looking forward to seeing how they perform tonight. This is great for their development as well, he’s learning as he goes along Arteta.

“I feel he is trying to weed through the players he wants for the future and the ones that he doesn’t.

“Tonight’s going to be a big part of that.”