Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Arsenal have announced their head coach Mikel Arteta has contracted the coronavirus.

The whole first-team squad will now be placed in self-isolation.

A club statement read: “Our London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive Covid-19 result this evening.

“Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff.”

Club statement: COVID-19 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 12, 2020

Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham said: “The health of our people and the wider public is our priority and that is where our focus is.

“Our thoughts are with Mikel who is disappointed but in good spirits. We are in active dialogue with all the relevant people to manage this situation appropriately, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows.”

Arsenal are now trying to trace any other people who may have had contact with Arteta.

The statement added it was “clear we will not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates”.

The Gunners were due to travel to Brighton on Saturday.

The Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding fixtures after Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19 Statement: https://t.co/ofi5DhIQZM pic.twitter.com/RmnxRHXooz — Premier League (@premierleague) March 12, 2020

In light of Arteta’s positive test the Premier League called an emergency club meeting for Friday to discuss the situation.

The statement read: “In light of Arsenal’s announcement tonight confirming that their first-team coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding future fixtures.

“The Premier League will make no further comment until after that meeting.”