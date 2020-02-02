Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta warns FA over player quota decision following Brexit

Mikel Arteta has warned that a post-Brexit restriction by the FA will damage English football

Mikel Arteta is warning that introducing a post-Brexit restriction on foreign players will damage the England national team – not improve it.

With Britain officially out of the EU as of 11pm last Friday, the FA are preparing to limit the number of imports at every club.

They believe a quota system will increase the homegrown talent emerging on the Premier League scene – and, therefore, benefit the Three Lions.

However, with Gareth Southgate’s England outfit considered one of the favourites for this summer’s Euros – and a healthy group of top starlets coming through the junior ranks – the FA’s controversial proposal seems misguided.

Certainly, Arsenal boss Arteta, who arrived at Rangers from Spain as a teenager, has been impressed with the recent rise of the Three Lions into a genuine world force.

Asked if he reckons it is a strange time for the FA to be deliberating such a radical change – when England are positively flying – he admitted he does.

And he argues that one of the main reasons behind the country’s dramatic improvement at international level of late is down to the influence of foreign stars on our youngsters at their clubs.

Arteta said: “I agree with you that now England are on the right path. The age group they have is incredibly good, with the quality they have now.

“But that is because they are surrounded by other senior players, some foreigners, some English, by foreign managers, English managers, English owners and foreign owners.

“There is variety and that’s what makes them rich and good. Culturally, mixing everybody together is a good thing.”

Those are not the remarks of a top-flight foreign coach solely worried about how the new rules might affect his club’s ambitions.

Far from it, Arteta is actually a massive England supporter.

Indeed, when lighting up the Everton midfield in 2010, he threatened to ‘go to war’ with FIFA after they blocked his dream to represent the Three Lions..

Debating whether the fall-out from Brexit will deter foreigners from gracing these shores in future, the ex-Man City assistant boss reserved judgement.

But, make no mistake, he never regretted moving here at 19 – and now considers himself as much English as Spanish.

Basque-born Arteta, 37, went on: ”I knew I didn’t have a chance to play for Spain because they were much better than me.

“I’d have taken the opportunity to play for England because I feel very English. I’ve spent 85 per cent of my career here.

“It’s difficult to say what Brexit will do. Nobody knows the situation we’re going to be in. It has to develop first.

“But I had the privilege to play in this country, which, in my opinion, is the best in the world. I’d love others to have the same opportunity.”

Meanwhile, peace has broken out before Arsenal’s trip to Burnley today, with Arteta confirming he hates diving – just like Turf Moor boss Sean Dyche.

Dyche has been critical of the north Londoners over simulation on several occasions but Arteta added: “Diving? Yes, I am completely against it.”