Arsenal Chances On Thomas Partey Just Dimmed With Juventus Entering The Fray

Arsenal F.C.’s chances on Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid took a big blow with word that Juventus is no also interested in the Ghanaian player. And the worst part of it is that Partey is also keen to join Bianconeri.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Juventus is seeking reinforcements to ramp up its defensive midfield area. Partey is being eyed to fill in the void left by Blaise Matuidi who is now with David Beckham’s Inter Miami. It appears the sudden interest is tied up to Andre Pirlo’s plans to rebuilding plans. Should they be successful in getting Partey, the 27-year-old is expected to fill the midfield alongside Arthur and Rodrigo Bentancur.

However, it was not mentioned if Juventus would be paying the asking fee of Juve for Partey. Atletico is seeking roughly $45.5 million for the Ghanaian midfielder, something that Arsenal is having a hard time meeting. Instead, the Gunners have resorted to offering some players to lower the cash outlay. The last layer they tried to offer was Matteo Guendouzi but Atletico was firm of wanting a straight-cash deal.

But as mentioned in a previous post, Los Indios may not be entirely closing the door on welcoming a player plus cash deal. It may all depend on who Arsenal would offer. One player that interests Atletico is Alexandre Lacazette, someone Mikel Arteta is not too keen on letting go.

Aside from Partey, other targets for Arsenal include Philippe Coutinho and Willian Borges da Silva. But with a reduced budget, Arteta may have to lower their targets if not limit the player they have on their list. Of the two, Willian has signed with the Gunners on a free transfer, BBC reported.

“I believe he’s a player that can really make a difference for us,” Arteta said.

As for Coutinho, nothing has progressed so far. What is known at this point is that aside from Arsenal, Leicester and Tottenham were also considering the Brazilian footballer.

For Juventus, some players may be dealt off. One of the players that cropped up recently is Aaron Ramsey who has been linked to a move to Manchester United. However, Ramsey’s group shot down that notion, saying that he has performed well alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.