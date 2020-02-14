Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City set for £63m Isco transfer scrap

Real Madrid’s Isco is set to be offloaded as they target Kylian Mbappe with Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City eyeing the playmaker

Premier League trio Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are set to battle it out for the £63m-rated Isco.

The Real Madrid midfielder is surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu and has no shortage of suitors in England.

Los Blancos are looking to raise funds as they target their next crop of Galacticos which could yet include Paul Pogba or Kylian Mbappe.

Offers for Isco have previously been rebuffed as Madrid look to retain the Spaniard’s services, but their stance has changed, reports Eldesmarque.

City were heavily linked with Isco before he joined Madrid in 2013 from Malaga with several believing he would follow former boss Manuel Pellegrini, who headed to Eastlands that summer.

Chelsea are prepared to rival Pep Guardiola’s side for the 27-year-old’s signature despite splurging almost £40m on Ajax’s Hakim Ziyech.

Arsenal meanwhile, now headed by Isco’s compatriot Mikel Arteta, are looking to fill several holes in their squad and may consider a creative midfielder, especially if they manage to offload Mesut Ozil.

PSG are also interested in Isco and, should he want to avoid a switch to England, may find a move to Paris a more attractive proposition.

Isco has made all 300 appearances for Los Blancos over a seven year spell in the Spanish capital which has seen him win four Champions League titles.

He was a favourite under Zinedine Zidane during his first spell in charge, but after he was reappointed last year Isco hasn’t been able to replicate the same form.

The midfielder has scored just twice this season and finds himself behind the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde in the pecking order.