Arsenal eye Cedric Soares transfer with Mikel Arteta still looking to bolster defence

Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in at least one more defender to Arsenal before the January transfer deadline on Friday

Arsenal are considering whether to make a late bid to sign Southampton defender Cedric Soares.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has so far been unable to secure any of his defensive targets this month and time is running out.

The January transfer window will slam shut on Friday meaning the club will then be left with the squad they have for the remainder of the season.

Arsenal have been keen to strengthen in the full-back area and had held talks with Paris Saint-Germain this month about a move for left-back Layvin Kurzawa.

Portugal defender Soares prefers to play right-back but can also do a job on the other flank if he is called upon.

The 28-year-old has just six months left on his St Mary’s contract with Arsenal prepared to pay £5m plus bonuses for the defender.

According to the Telegraph , Southampton will listen to offers for him for that price.

Arteta has done a decent job since replacing Unai Emery as manager late last year.

He has still only lost one game in all competitions and the team look to be more solid at the back again.

That said, they are still in desperate need of some defensive reinforcements after seeing a couple of key injuries to defenders in recent weeks.

Calum Chambers will miss the rest of the season with a cruciate knee ligament injury, while Rob Holding is still easing his way back into the first team picture having recovered from an identical setback which ruled him out for 10 months.

And Arteta was hit with another setback on Monday after Shkodran Mustafi was taken off on a stretcher midway through the second half of a 2-1 FA Cup fourth round win at Bournemouth.

The Spaniard has also has had to deploy midfielders Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Bukayo Saka as makeshift full-backs during his reign due to injuries to Hector Bellerin, Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac.

Arsenal are currently 10 points off the top four of the Premier League and look unlikely to qualify for next season’s Champions League unless they win the Europa League.

The Gunners will face Greek side Olympiakos in the next round of the competition.