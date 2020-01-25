Arsenal eyeing Flamengo defender Mari

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Arsenal have made a bid to sign Flamengo center-back Pablo Mari before the close of the Premier League’s winter transfer window, according to Brazilian press reports.

Flamengo have agreed to negotiate with Arsenal despite being reluctant to let go of the 26-year-old Spaniard, the Globo Esporte news portal said on Friday.

Mari joined Flamengo from Manchester City in July on a three and half year contract following loan spells at Girona, NAC Breda and Deportivo La Coruna.

He made 30 appearances across all competitions for Flamengo in 2019, helping the Rio de Janeiro club win the 2019 Copa Libertadores and Brazilian Serie A double.

The Premier League’s winter transfer window shuts on January 31. Mari is expected to begin pre-season training with his Flamengo teammates on Monday.