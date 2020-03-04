Arsenal fans beg Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin to ‘come home’ after old tweet emerges

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored 13 Premier League goals in 26 appearances this season for Everton and is starting to flourish

Arsenal fans are asking Dominic Calvert-Lewin to ‘come home’ after an old tweet posted by the Everton striker emerged implying he supported the Gunners.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form for the Toffees since Carlo Ancelotti replaced Marco Silva as boss and his stock is on the rise.

While he has scored 13 Premier League goals in 26 appearances this season, eight of those goals have come in just 10 games under the Italian.

His latest goal strike came in Everton’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United last weekend and there is now talk among some fans about a surprise call-up to Gareth Southgate ’s England squad for Euro 2020.

Such has been his rise to prominence in recent months that he is also being linked with a move to one of the Premier League’s big-hitters.

And Arsenal fans were especially excited after coming across an old Twitter post by Calvert-Lewin.

On his official Twitter account, a tweet was posted on March 13, 2013 which simply read: ‘#COYG’, the abbreviated hashtag commonly used by Arsenal supporters to say ‘Come on you Gunners.’

It is believed that the post was made during Arsenal’s Champions League tie against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, a game Arsene Wenger’s side won 2-0 on the night, but went out on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

It is not known exactly who the striker’s preferred team is now but he is known to have been a Sheffield United fan growing up.

But Gunners fans quickly seized upon the tweet to send tongue-in-cheek messages to the Everton star.

“Come and replace Laca,” wrote one fan.

While another wrote: “Come home lad.”

“Come home king,” said another Arsenal fan.

“MAN IS COMING HOME?” said another.

It is unlikely that Calvert-Lewin will leave Goodison Park in the near future but a move to the Emirates would not be out of the question if he did.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette seeing their contract’s coming to an end in the coming months, the club could be looking for at least one more striker soon.