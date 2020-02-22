Arsenal fans call Shkodran Mustafi ‘better than Virgil van Dijk’ after form upturn

Arsenal have kept three clean sheets in a row and it appears Mikel Arteta has struck gold over a winning combination in defence with Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz

Arsenal fans have called Shkodran Mustafi better than Virgil van Dijk after a recent upturn in form.

The German has become a key player under Mikel Arteta in defence, keeping three clean sheets in a row.

It is a remarkable turnaround for the 27-year-old, who was told he could leave last summer.

After falling out of favour under Unai Emery, Mustafi was set to become a casualty but no club would fork out for him.

His form over the years at the Emirates has seen him cost the club multiple points.

But Arteta has seemed to get him to work with equally error-strewn David Luiz in recent matches.

Arsenal have kept three clean sheets in a row and Mustafi has been one of the main reasons for that.

The ex-Valencia star has improved his range of passing, positioning and understanding with team-mates.

It has led to some Arsenal fans calling him better than Van Dijk.

The Liverpool star is regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the world but after a 1-0 win over Olympiakos, Mustafi showcased his skills.

One fan said: “Please can we talk how good Mustafi has been lately? Three clean sheets in a row, two away.

“He’s been immense. Arteta made him look like van Dijk lmao.”

And another said on Twitter: “Another solid Mustafi display. He’s playing with real confidence. Previously in the season, he kept dropping deeper.”

“Mustafi and Luiz appreciation post,” a third wrote.

While this fan said: “Unpopular opinion: Mustafi is our most improved player under Arteta.”

“Mikel Arterta has transformed Mustafi from Phil Jones to Virgil Van Dijk. This man is solid,” another posted.

This fan said: “I’m seriously starting to think we should keep Mustafi beyond the summer. Been our best CB since Arteta joined.”

And this supporter posted: “When are we going to admit Mustafi is one of the best defenders in EPL now and currently better than Van Dijk?”

While another said: “Mustafi MOTM and it’s not even close. Genuinely reaching form Van Dijk can only dream of.”