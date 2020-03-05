Arsenal fans identify new transfer target in Tottenham’s FA Cup defeat to Norwich

Arsenal fans have pleaded with the club to sign Norwich forward Todd Cantwell after his penalty helped the Canaries knock Tottenham out of the FA Cup

Arsenal supporters want their side to sign Todd Cantwell in the summer after his FA Cup heroics.

The 22-year-old scored his side’s third and final penalty with misses from Erik Lamela, Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes sending Tottenham out of the tournament.

Cantwell, who has played for Norwich since he was a youngster, put his finger to his lips and shushed the home supporters – which went down well with their rivals.

Gunners fans have even checked on some of the England youth international’s old tweets and determined he was a boyhood fan of their club, which could help their case should club bosses make an approach.

One fan said: “Todd Cantwell shushing the Tottenham fans after scoring his penalty. Bring him to Emirates already.”

Another added: “Boyhood Arsenal fan Todd Cantwell scoring a penalty at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium to help knock them out of the cup, then shushing the fans.”

A third said: “I love this dude. Another Arsenal fan killing Spurs. Todd Cantwell.”

With a fourth adding: “YESS NORWICH. YESS TODD CANTWELL PLEASE COME TO ARSENAL!!!”

Norwich will now face either Derby or Manchester United in the quarter-finals while they battle for Premier League safety, with yesterday’s victory giving the squad a boost.

Daniel Farke said: “I can’t guarantee whether we will stay in the league.

“I can’t guarantee that we will win the FA Cup, but one thing is for sure – by doing this on our way we have created memories.

“All our supporters will remember this evening in decades.

“We started playing football not to think about the league table, but to create memories, so I’m delighted we were able to create such a fantastic night.

“I’m pretty happy for our fans and pretty delighted for everyone who is connected with Norwich City.

“I’m happy with my lads today because we created a fantastic evening performance-wise. It’s our biggest success in the FA Cup for nearly 30 years.

“It was a fantastic moment because we’re playing in the middle of the week, sitting at the bottom of the league table, so to have this support – and we could have sold even more tickets – this club has such a unity and spirit.”