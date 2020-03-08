Arsenal fans in tears at Man Utd star Odion Ighalo’s goal count vs Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette has only found the net once in 2020 while Manchester United loan signing Odion Ighalo has two goals in two starts

Arsenal fans were left in tears as they compared Odion Ighalo’s start at Manchester United to Alexandre Lacazette’s 2020 form.

The Nigerian grabbed two more goals for the Red Devils as they saw off Championship side 3-0 at Pride Park in the FA Cup fifth round.

Ighalo, on loan at Old Trafford from Shanghai Shenhua, showed composure under pressure to slot into the bottom-left corner in the first half.

And the 30-year-old smashed the ball into the top of the net with 20 minutes to go from a rebound.

It is his third goal for the club in two starts, having scored against Club Brugge in United’s 5-0 Europa League thrashing last week.

The forward’s move was criticised by pundits after signing on transfer deadline day in January.

But the 30-year-old has already gone a long way to prove his critics wrong, with two goals in six appearances.

It is a different story, though, for the top man in rivals Arsenal’s team.

Lacazette, who is into his third season with the Gunners, has struggled this season with eight goals in 25 appearances.

And he only has one goal since the turn of the year, coming against Newcastle in mid-February.

The Frenchman’s last goal before than came in early December against Brighton, where the north London side lost 2-1.

This fact hit Gunners fans on Twitter hard.

“Even Ighalo’s better than Lacazette,” one supporter said.

Another commented: “Ighalo’s doing what Arsenal fans think Lacazette is.”

While a third could not contain their emotions.

“I’m crying,” they said.

And a fourth added: “No joke – Ighalo is actually better than Lacazette.”

But United fans had a brilliant response.

“Someone tell Lacazette to come outside,” they said.

“Uncle Ighalo just wants to talk.”

With another saying: “

A third sarcastically wrote: “The face Ighalo hasn’t already got more goals than Lacazette this season is embarrassing.”

Another new face at United to impress has been Bruno Fernandes , who was praised by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer .