Arsenal fans react as coronavirus crisis cancels Man City game

Arsenal’s rescheduled Premier League clash against Manchester City has been pushed back after players interacted with coronavirus-infected president Evangelos Marinakis

Arsenal fans think Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is “avoiding” the Gunners after their Premier League clash was postponed due to coronavirus.

It comes after Olympiakos president Evangelos Marinakis was diagnosed with the disease, having attended the Europa League clash between the sides last month.

And the league’s organisers have taken the decision to postpone tonight’s fixture as a precaution, with a new date yet to be decided.

The news was announced on Twitter by the club on Wednesday morning, where it has already been shared thousands of times.

And fans were left furious at the postponement.

“What a joke,” one supporter said.

“This is getting silly now.”

Another commented: “Everything is stopping Arsenal from playing on Wednesday nights.”

While a third simply added: “It is absurd.”

But other fans believe it is good news for the City boss, whose side can hand the title to Liverpool with two losses.

“Pep’s avoiding Arteta already,” a fourth wrote.”

With a fifth writing: “Pep doesn’t want this smoke.”

Another suggested his former apprentice and now Gunners boss Mikel Arteta would have had the advantage.

“Pep wasn’t ready for an Arteta masterclass,” they said.

And a seventh added: “Rescheduled again.

“Pep hiding.”

With a final supporter writing: “Pep pulling all the strings he can.

“He doesn’t want this smoke.”

This is the first time the Premier League have postponed a match due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis but they have stated that no other games have been affected.

A statement read: “Tonight’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal has been postponed as a precautionary measure following the announcement on Tuesday that Evangelos Marinakis has contracted COVID-19.

“The Premier League has therefore agreed that tonight’s match will be rearranged.

“All necessary measures are being taken and the Premier League currently has no plans to postpone any other matches.”

It is the latest sporting event to be affected by the disease, with Valencia’s Champions League clash against Atalanta taking place behind closed doors on Tuesday.

While Cristiano Ronaldo played his 1000th professional game in an empty stadium, with all sporting events in Italy closed off .