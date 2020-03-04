Arsenal fans take aim at Jermaine Jenas over Lucas Torreira tackle commentary

Arsenal fans saw Lucas Torreira head off early after a brutal tackle from James Bolton – but Jermaine Jenas’ commentary had them fuming in the FA Cup fifth round

Arsenal fans laid into BT Sport commentator Jermaine Jenas after his analysis of Portsmouth star James Bolton’s challenge on Lucas Torreira.

The Gunners forward was on the attack just 11 minutes into the FA Cup fifth round clash at Fratton Park.

After finding space, the League One defender sprinted in a battle for the loose ball.

But the 25-year-old slid in at full speed, smashing into Torreira’ standing leg.

It saw the game paused for five minutes before the midfielder was stretchered off as Dani Ceballos came on.

But Jenas, the former Tottenham player who was on co-commentary duties for BT Sport, had an interesting take on the incident.

“It was a fair challenge,” Jenas said on the mic.

“I don’t see how any Arsenal players can have a problem with that.”

But the Gunners faithful were quick to make their feelings known about the former Spurs player’s analysis.

“Jenas literally talks s*** every second,” one supporter said.

“Can’t stand the guy.”

Another commented: “Jenas, you’re a t***.”

While a third held nothing back on the former Spurs player.

“I actually think Jenas is the worst co-commentator I’ve heard in many years.”

And a fourth added: “There’s something wrong with Jenas.”

With a fifth writing: “This is another kind of pain for Arsenal fans.”

Another fan wanted to take action, with: “Is it possible to mute Jenas?”

And a sixth had had enough.

“I’ve had to turn off the Arsenal game,” they said.

“Can’t be arsed listening to Jenas talking pure s*** all game.”

A seventh commented: “How Jenas gets a job as a commentator is one of life’s little mysteries.”

Another wrote: “Jenas – s*** player and now a s*** pundit.”

With a final fan saying: “C*** footballer and even worse pundit.”

The BT Sport commentators went on to give an update on Torreira’s injury .