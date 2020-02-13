Arsenal handed Dayot Upamecano transfer blow as Barcelona and Bayern enter race

The central defender has long been linked with a move to Arsenal, but he has been tipped to stay on the continent rather than test himself in the Premier League

Arsenal’s chances of signing RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano have been damaged by emerging news that European powerhouses Bayern Munich and Barcelona are keeping a close eye on the centre back, according to Bundesliga expert Kevin Hatchard.

The Gunners still look as shaky as ever at the back with Shkodran Mustafi still somehow being picked on a regular basis despite a sting of catastrophic blunders.

Boss Mikel Arteta will be able to add William Saliba to his squad when he returns from loan next season and in an ideal world he would love to be able to play Upamecano alongside the highly-rated youngster.

The centre-back has earned plaudits across the continent with his dominant and aggressive displays in the Bundesliga, with Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho watching him keep a clean sheet against Bayern recently.

Arsenal were reportedly getting priced out of a January move for Upamecano, who will be available for £50m this summer as he will have just 12-months remaining on his contract.

And Hatchard believes it is far more likely the 21-year-old would go to either Bayern Munich or Barcelona as he seeks new opportunities.

“The situation that Leipzig have with him is that his contract expires at the end of next season so they would like him to sign a new deal,” he told talkSPORT.

“They say that’s not out of the question, realistically he is going to move at the end of the season.

“Bayern are very much interested, would love to sign him, Barcelona have been very strongly linked with him as well so it is going to be a proper scrap I think in the summer for his signature.

“I’m not sure of the Arsenal link, unless they can convince him there is a long-term project there, I’m not sure Arsenal have got much chance of signing him.”

Arsenal face Newcastle at the Emirates on Sunday as they return to action following a warm weather training camp in Dubai, which saw star strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ride a camel together.