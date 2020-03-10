Arsenal handed Lucas Torreira injury boost as star will not need ankle operation

The midfielder suffered a broken ankle during the Gunners’ FA Cup win over Portsmouth but he did not suffer ligament damage and will not need an operation

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has received a welcome boost with the news that Lucas Torreira will not need to go under the knife for the ankle injury that he suffered against Portsmouth.

Torreira, 24, had to be carried off on a stretcher after just 16 minutes following a sturdy challenge by Pompey defender James Bolton with the game goalless.

Arsenal were concerned in the immediate after math of the 2-0 win that the former Sampdoria star could miss the remainder of the season once they learned that his ankle was fractured.

But it seems that Torreira could return sooner than expected, if Uruguayan journalist Rodrigo Romano’s latest update in on the money.

“Good news. Lucas Torreira does not require an operation on his ankle,” he tweeted.

“The ligament is not broken, the ankle is cracked but does not require surgery.

“Next week you will have a new study. Physiotherapy and rest. Impossible to know return date.”

Torreira has made 33 appearances for Arsenal this season.

Meanwhile, Mesut Ozil took to Instagram to show support to Torreira by sharing a photo of the pair and including the caption: “Get well soon Lucas Torreira. Come back stronger.”

“We don’t really know exactly the extent of the injury – he needs to see the specialist here in London and we will know more about it,” Arteta said after the Fratton Park meeting.

“Since I joined, the amount of things that happened is enormous, but we just have to try to adapt.

“It doesn’t only happen to us, unfortunately it also happens to many other teams, so we cannot be crying about that.”

Meanwhile, defender Kieran Tierney is back in full training after recovering from a dislocated shoulder.

Injuries have restricted the Scotland international to just 11 appearances since signing from Celtic last summer.

Cedric Soares has returned to full training after recovering from a knee injury.