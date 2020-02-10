Arsenal have ‘already started’ planning three summer transfers amid Euro 2020 concerns

Arsenal want to get their summer transfer business finished before Euro 2020 gets underway in June

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has already put summer plans into motion as the Gunners attempt to get their business done early.

The Spaniard has failed to produce a notable upturn in results having replaced Unai Emery in December, but they have been boosted by the arrivals of Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares in January.

The Daily Mail have now reported that the club have prioritised three positions that need strengthening, with a view to getting deals done before prices rise after Euro 2020.

A box-to-box midfielder, a central defender and a creative central midfielder are said to be at the top of Arsenal’s list, with Feyenoord teenager Orkun Kokcu one player currently being monitored.

The north Londoners sit 10th in the Premier League table and ten points behind the top four having failed to win 19 of their 25 domestic outings so far this season.

Arteta said after the draw against Burnley: “We’ve drawn 13 games, and when you do that, that means you’re not winning enough football games.

“The league is really tight, so I’m not surprised.

“I was really pleased with how started the game, how we dominated, the chances we created to start winning, we didn’t take them and started to concede too many free-kicks.

“After throw-ins and corners, the game was stop-start and obviously that’s not a good sign for us.

“I think we started really poorly in the second-half, they were on top. We didn’t win the challenges, we didn’t control the spaces in the second phase, we allowed crosses in and they are a threat from that.

“I’ve been there, it’s very difficult to turn it around when they are in that mood, but we managed to do it in the last 20 minutes and generated some great opportunities, but couldn’t win the game.

“I was more upset with what we did with the ball in periods of the game than our resilience, our commitment. Defensively I think the boys tried really hard.

“I know how difficult it is to play against those types of strikers. But we were sometimes very sloppy on the ball and we put ourselves in trouble without any need.”

The introductions of Mari and Cedric could provide a much-needed boost to the current members of the playing squad, with former Everton midfielder Arteta feeling positive.

“We’ve been trying to be active in the market to resolve some of the issues we’ve been going through in the last few weeks.

“We found two players that we believe can be very useful and improve our squad, obviously with the resources we had as a club.

“We are happy with what we’ve done.”