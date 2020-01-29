Arsenal ‘knocked on door’ for Roberto Martinez, Belgian FA chief confirms

Arsenal had their eyes on Roberto Martinez before eventually appointing Mikel Arteta as their next manager to replace Unai Emery

Arsenal were turned down by Roberto Martinez before they appointed Mikel Arteta as their next manager.

Belgian Football Association president Mehdi Bayat told Het Laatste Nieuws that “Arsenal has knocked on the door” for their boss.

But they claim the former Wigan and Everton manager did not consider the option of managing a Premier League side after the club made contact with his entourage whilst looking to replace Unai Emery.

The club eventually settled on former player Arteta as their first choice, tempting him to leave his role as Manchester City assistant boss to cut his teeth in management with the Gunners.

Martinez, who last worked in the Premier League with Everton back in 2016, has spent the past four years in charge of Belgium.

He is preparing them for Euro 2020 having guided them to their best ever World Cup finish by finishing third in Russia in 2018.

Arteta, meanwhile, has shown promising signs since taking over at the Emirates, despite failing to manufacture a climb up the table.

The Gunners remain 10th in the Premier League table, 10 points off fourth placed Chelsea as they will look to launch a late top four bid after their miserable first half of the season.

He completed his first signing as Arsenal manager by landing Flamengo centre-back Pablo Mari, whilst Southampton full-back Cedric Soares is now on his radar to provide back-up to Hector Bellerin.

Discussing the signing of Mari, technical director Edu, who was key to the appointment of Arteta, said: “Pablo is an experienced player who will provide us with additional defensive quality.

“We have been monitoring Pablo’s career for a while and we are very pleased to have reached agreement with Flamengo for him to join us initially until the end of our season.

“Together with Mikel and his coaching team, we are all looking forward to seeing Pablo in an Arsenal shirt.”