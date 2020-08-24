Arsenal Make Bid For Lyon Star, Plan To Offer Package Involving Guendouzi

Arsenal F.C. continues to figure out how to improve its midfield position with several names surfacing. And it appears Mikel Arteta does have one in mind with Houssem Aouar of Lyon said to be their latest target. To try and get him, the Gunners are planning to offer disgruntled player Matteo Guendouzi plus cash in their bid for the 22-year-old football player.

The growing interest in Aouar is understandable. He performed remarkably for Les Gones in their last-four run. The only problem is that his efforts fell short when the Lyons fell to Bayern Munich Wednesday.

Regardless, Aouar’s efforts did not escape the eye of several clubs. Aside from Arsenal, other teams believed to be interested are Juventus and Manchester City. But so far, only Arsenal has stepped up interest with plans to offer Guendouzi plus cash for the French midfielder according to L’Equippe.

The only problem in the Gunners’ pursuit of Aouar is that Les Gones are seeking roughly $71 million for the French player. It is no secret that Arsenal is struggling financially, meaning Gunners management needs to juggle their budget. Plans to offer Guendouzi should help but the question there is whether The Kids would entertain a player plus cash offer.

Also, it is no secret that Arsenal is trying to find ways to deal with Guendouzi. The French 21-year-old player has not seen action since the football restart, a clear sign that he and Arteta are not getting along well. Things just went from bad to worse when Guendouzi got it on with Neal Maupay of Brighton. This involved the gloating of salaries, something that Arteta said is not the kind of culture he was trying to establish at Emirates Stadium.

Along with Mesut Ozil, it is widely believed that the two are likely to be dealt off this summer. There are new faces in the mix, the latest of which was Willian Borges da Silva. Should they succeed in taking in Aouar, he would be a fine addition.

Last season, Aouar has scored nine goals and issued ten assists across all competitions. Sporting director Juninho admits that there is a chance that the 22-year-old may be sold, aware that his talent is something that would tempt other clubs. Hence, it all boils down right now on who among Arsenal, Juventus and Manchester City can pitch the right price or package.