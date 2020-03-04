Arsenal ‘make Franck Kessie transfer approach’ to AC Milan ahead of summer window

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has reportedly been the subject of a transfer approach from Arsenal as Mikel Arteta considers moves in the summer transfer window

Arsenal have reportedly made an approach to AC Milan regarding midfield powerhouse Franck Kessie.

Ivory Coast midfielder Kessie, 23, has experienced mixed fortunes this season since his two-year loan deal from Atalanta became permanent.

He was linked with a move to Arsenal in the January transfer window, shortly after Mikel Arteta took charge at the Emirates.

The Spaniard has spent recent weeks examining his squad as he eyes the start of his rebuild in the summer – and CalcioMercato 24 claim there have been ‘concrete advances’ for Kessie.

But they report that AC Milan have told the Gunners that Kessie is not currently on the market, although they could reconsider with his future largely considered uncertain.

Arsenal boss Arteta has had no shortage of midfield options and has given the likes of Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira and Mesut Ozil a chance to impress in recent weeks.

Club legend Martin Keown discussed Arteta’s approach and claimed nobody can say they have not been given a chance if they are replaced in the summer.

Keown, speaking as an ambassador for the FA and McDonald’s Grassroot Football Awards , told StarSport: “There’s still plenty to play for, then of course in the summer it becomes we really learn what Arteta has learned from his team in terms of the players he wants to keep and the areas he wants to strengthen in.

“It doesn’t matter what I think, it matters what Arteta thinks. Everybody is getting a chance so there won’t be a single player who can say ‘look, I haven’t got any minutes’.

“He’s played most of the midfield. Ceballos, Torreira has probably had the least minutes out of anyone, he’s brought Xhaka back into the fold, Guendouzi has had plenty of minutes.

“Mustafi was out in the cold, he’s brought him back in, I think he showed a lot of character to do that.

“Whether or not they are still a part of the future, only Arteta will be able to explain that one in the summer.”