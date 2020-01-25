Arsenal ‘open talks’ with Atletico Madrid over Thomas Lemar transfer

Thomas Lemar has failed to hit the heights expected of him since his £52.7m transfer from Monaco to Atletico Madrid

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with Atletico Madrid star Thomas Lemar about a possible transfer in the January window.

The Frenchman has failed to live up to expectations at the Wanda Metropolitano since joining from Monaco in 2018.

He has been a regular under Diego Simeone this season but has failed to score a single goal in 21 appearances.

And the Argentinian boss is believed to be running out of patience with the 24-year-old, who cost Atletico a reported £52.7m.

The World Cup winner has previously been linked with a move to the Emirates, along with their bitter rivals Tottenham.

And according to French Football News, the Gunners have made contact about his availability once again in January.

The report suggests that they have spoken to both the player and to the club but that an agreement is nowhere near being reached.

Atletico are now open to selling Lemar as they need to make room to fund the signing of a new striker.

Chelsea and Manchester United transfer target Edinson Cavani is rumoured to be close to joining the club, while other forwards are also being linked.

And Arsenal appear to feel the time is right to bring Lemar to the Emirates as boss Mikel Arteta looks to launch a late push for a top four finish.

Meanwhile, Arteta insists he is ready to strengthen other areas of his squad if the right deals become available.

They have made bringing in a defender their top priority after Calum Chambers was ruled out for several months over the festive period.

He said: “We’ve been looking at different positions. Since I joined we lost Calum and we had other circumstances and injuries in those positions.

“So it’s true at the back we are short. But other positions as well depending on what happens in the market that we might need to assess.

“At the moment I am 50-50.”