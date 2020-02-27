Arsenal player ratings as Olympiakos steal Europa League tie at the end of extra-time

ARSENAL PLAYER RATINGS: The Gunners crashed out of the Europa League in the dying seconds of the extra-time against Olympiakos

Leading 1-0 in the tie after Alexandre Lacazette’s winner in Greece, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was not in the mood to take any no chances.

This was as strong a line-up as he could possibly have fielded, and his side made a confident start as they went in search of a place in the last 16.

They say beware Greeks bearing gifts but it was Arsenal who delivered this one on a plate, allowing Cisse a free header from a corner to open the scoring in the second-half.

Only then did Arsenal come alive, with Nicolas Pepe’s shot saved and Lacazette’s follow-up header wide.

The game went to extra-time, where the Greek side rattled the bar.

Moments later, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang produced a stunner of an acrobatic overhead kick to make it 2-1 to the home side.

But the drama wasn’t over. With less than two minutes remaining, Youssef El-Arabi popped up at the back-post to slot beyond Bernd Leno and send the travelling Greeks into pandemonium.

BERND LENO 6 – Heroic against Everton. Kept his cape at home in favour of a pipe and slippers until the goal. Big save shortly afterwards.

HECTOR BELLERIN 5 – Catwalk king, campaigner, occasional footballer. Out injured for an age but it’s time to start showing some of the form that once earned him PFA Team of the Year honours because this is not it.

SHKODRAN MUSTAFI 5 – New silver fox hairdo. Same old Mustafi? Missed his header badly as Olympiacos went in front on the night and then came off injured.

DAVID LUIZ 5 – The floppy-haired demigod was mostly left alone to stroke it around like he owned the place at will. Fast asleep for the opening goal though.

BUKAYO SAKA 6 – Always fun to watch but rarely threatened and was caught out of position a few times.

DANI CEBALLOS 5 – “Eats paella. Drinks Estrella.” Looked like he’d overdone both at times here though. No surprise to see him subbed.

GRANIT XHAKA 5 – Popular in the dressing room. Unpopular in the stands. Mostly dreadful on the pitch. Crablike performances like this make you think Arsenal missed a trick not getting rid of him in January.

NICOLAS PEPE 6 – He’ll beat you once. He’ll beat you twice. But then he’ll lose the ball. Did Arsenal just pay all that money for the occasional trick, feint or free kick? Some goals and assists would be nice.

MESUT OZIL 5 – Full of that annoying little skip he does which just screams: “Oh no I messed that up, didn’t I?”

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG 7 – Sign him up, sign him up, sign him up. No seriously, just sign him up. This team needs all the goalscorers it can get. Thought he’d won it but late miss cost his team.

ALEX LACAZETTE 5 – Thought he’d scored in the first half before the linesman’s flag went up. Missed a close-range header in the second.

The last-16 first legs are scheduled for March 12, with the return fixtures to be held a week later on March 19.

The draw for both the quarter-finals and semi-finals will then take place on March 20.