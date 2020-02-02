Arsenal player ratings vs Burnley as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang flops in front of goal

Arsenal drew away for the eighth time in the Premier League season, being held to a goalless draw at Burnley but it could have been a lot better for the Gunners

Arsenal picked up a point at Burnley as they were held to a goalless draw at Turf Moor in a poor game.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang spurned a number of good chances as Mikel Arteta’s side earned their 13th Premier League draw of the season.

Burnley had their own fair share of chances with Jay Rodriguez somehow only finding the underside of the crossbar when faced with an open goal from no more than four yards out.

The result moves Arsenal back ahead of Newcastle and into the top-half of the Premier League. And Starsport was on hand to rate the Gunners players from the draw.

Bernd Leno 6

Little to do, but did what he had to comfortably.

Hector Bellerin 6

Roamed forward at times and lashed a shot over. Decent in his defensive duties too.

Shkodran Mustafi 6

Solid at the back, at times against an assault of Burnley attacks.

David Luiz 7

Was booed by the Burnley faithful but put in a strong performance. The clean sheet will please Mikel Arteta.

Bukayo Saka 5

Struggled with injury and was subbed at half-time without making much impact.

Matteo Guendouzi 6

Just his second Premier League start under Mikel Arteta, probably done enough to get him another one.

Granit Xhaka 7

Showed his versatility by moving into left-back when Saka was subbed off, though it was a relatively quiet game for the Swiss star.

Gabriel Martinelli 6

Looked busy but did not provide much impetus for the Gunners on a tricky day in Lancashire.

Mesut Ozil 5

Decent first half but tailed off in the second and was replaced just after the hour mark. Was booked.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 5

Not a bad game, just poor finishing. Spooned a good chance wide while hitting another straight at Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope. Also glanced a header wide.

Alexandre Lacazette 4

Hardly seen at the top of the pitch. Lucky Mikel Arteta was focusing on defence during the transfer window.

Subs

Torreira (for Saka 46) 6

Willock (for Ozil 63) 5

Nketiah (for Lacazette 88)