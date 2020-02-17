Arsenal ‘pushing extremely hard’ to tie down Bukayo Saka as Liverpool and Man Utd lurk

Bukayo Saka is one of a number of youngsters who have impressed for Arsenal so far this season

Arsenal are reportedly set to offer Bukayo Saka a new deal after his impressive breakout performances this campaign.

The 18-year-old is naturally a winger but injury problems for both Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac meant interim boss Freddie Ljungberg opted to use the youngster as a makeshift left-back.

Saka has continued in that role under Mikel Arteta and, with just 18 months left on his existing £3,000-a-week contract, the Gunners are keen to tie him down long term.

According to the Athletic, Saka will be offered a five-year deal with improved terms to ward of interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

The report states that an agreement is not yet imminent but Arsenal are pushing hard and talks are said to be moving quickly.

When asked about the future of Saka and the rest of Arsenal’s young guns ahead of their 4-0 win over Newcastle, Arteta said: “I’m really happy with how they [the young players]are developing.

“Part of their development is to improve their contract and tie them to the club but I have to follow a natural process.”

Although the Spaniard did not give a time frame on when a new deal could be agreed, he revealed it was in the hands of the club’s executives.

“We have Raul [Sanllehi], we have Edu [Gaspar], Vinai [Venkatesham] and Huss [Fahmy] who are in charge of that and I’m sure we will do the right thing when players deserve improved contracts”, he added.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are also hopeful that star forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette will sign new deals.

The duo also have just 18 months left on their contracts and talks are said to be ongoing about their future at the Emirates.