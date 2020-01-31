Arsenal sign Cedric Soares on deadline day loan deal from Southampton

Arsenal have completed the signing of Cedric Soares on a deadline day loan deal from Southampton

Arsenal have confirmed the deadline day signing of defender Cedric Soares.

The Portugal international has effectively ended his time at St Mary’s with his contract due to expire in the summer, and is likely to provide back-up for Hector Bellerin at the Emirates.

The 28-year-old joined Southampton from Sporting Lisbon in 2015 and went on to make 138 appearances for the club.

Arsenal’s official statement reads: “Portuguese defender Cedric Soares is to join us on loan until the end of the season.

“The 28 year-old moves to north London from Southampton, where he has made more than 100 appearances since joining the south coast club in 2015.

“Cedric started his career at Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon, developing through the youth ranks before making his first team debut in the Portuguese Primeira League at the age of 19.”

The club have also pointed out that the deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.

Technical director Edu then added: “Cedric is a defender with good experience of the Premier League, and of course at international level.

“He is another strong addition to our defensive unit who will provide our squad with quality.

“I know he is a player who plays with absolute full commitment and energy.

“We are all looking forward to going into the last stages of the season with Cedric as part of the club.”

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhutt confirmed that the deal was close earlier this week and made the decision to sign Kyle Walker-Peters on loan from Tottenham.

He said: “The fact is that he’s out of contract in the summer. He is injured at the moment so it will take three or four weeks until he can play again.

“We had a good meeting two days ago. We didn’t speak about that.

“I was very positive with his development of his game in our shape, I could also imagine going longer with him but sometimes things change quickly in football.

“For the club and for him it’s best and we say ‘Okay, if you want to leave, you only have two or three months on your contract and it’s better to go and we are concentrating on developing other players.“