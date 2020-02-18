Arsenal star Mesut Ozil’s unbelievable skills blow fans away in Newcastle clip

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil got on the scoreboard for the first time this season against Newcastle, continuing his revival under Mikel Arteta

Arsenal fans were blown away as Mesut Ozil’s incredible skills emerged from the win over Newcastle.

The Gunners put four goals past Steve Bruce’s side for their first win in five games.

Nicolas Pepe got on the scoreboard while Alexander Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang nodded in.

But the show was stolen by Ozil, who has appeared in the last eight Premier League games for Mikel Arteta.

And footage has now emerged from the latest win of the German showing off his ability.

In the clip, the north London side are on the attack as Granit Xhaka heads the ball to the centre circle.

Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff chases the ball down, appearing to get there first.

But Ozil gets his foot to it first, bouncing the ball into the turf behind the Magpies midfielder.

The 31-year-old then chases the ball on the right before cutting inside the Englishman.

And he spots the run of Aubameyang on the right wing, spreading the ball with the outside of his left boot.

This footage was shared on Reddit, where the Gunners faithful heaped praise on their midfielder.

“That’s more like the Ozil we all remember,” one supporter said.

Another commented: “He is the master of the body feint.”

While a third compared him to Barcelona’s six-time Ballon D’Or winner.

“He’s so good with those feints,” they said.

“Second only to [Lionel] Messi.”

And a fourth added: “Majestic as f***.”

A fifth declared the German’s return to form, with: “The messiah has returned.”

With a sixth writing: “You love to see it.

“Top class performer.”

Arsenal’s win keeps them in 10th place but they are now six points away from a European spot.

It comes as Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka were left in stitches during their post-match interview.

While Lacazette was left touched by his team-mates celebration as his goal drought ended.