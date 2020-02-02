Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang trolled by Man Utd fans for Burnley miss

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could not find the target for Arsenal from six yards out against Burnley – and Manchester United fans leat on the chance to have a dig at their rivals

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was rinsed by Manchester United fans after suffering an epic fail against Burnley.

The Gunners captain is playing the first game since his red-card suspension ended.

Aubameyang picked up a red card against Crystal Palace last month, seeing him miss the Sheffield United and Chelsea games.

And footage has emerged which showed the 30-year-old struggling to get his shooting boots back.

In the clip, the game at Turf Moor is only 14 minutes old.

David Luiz sends a long ball into the opposition half as Aubameyang hangs on the defensive line.

He suddenly accelerates away, running clear of the two Clarets centre backs.

The Gunners forward is able to bring the ball under control, with goalkeeper Nick Pope the only man in his way.

As the 30-year-old lines up a shot from the left of goal, Ben Mee chases to put pressure on.

And it works as Aubameyang drags his shot far wide of the left post.

Turf Moor cheers mockingly as the Arsenal star lies on the floor with his head in his hands.

This footage was shared on Twitter on Sunday afternoon, where it has been viewed more than 10,000 times.

And the Gunners faithful were left fuming.

“Come on Auba – you have to score that,” one supporter said.

While another wrote: “Auba, what’s happening?”

But fans of rivals United flooded the social media site with cheeky digs at the club.

“My striker would never do that,” a supporter said.

And a fourth decided to get some revenge.

“All Arsenal fans who laughed at Bruno Fernandes’ debut need to see this,” they commented.

A fifth added: “Some Arsenal fans really bantered Bruno for his debut, just for Aubameyang to miss a sitter.”

With a final supporter simply saying: “Aubameyang is awful – hope this helps.”

