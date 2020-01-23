Arsenal target Mykola Matviyenko hints he wants transfer done on Instagram

Mykola Matviyenko has impressed Arsenal at Shakhtar Donetsk and the centre-half has added fuel to the fire over a potential transfer with his Instagram activity

Shakhtar Donetsk centre-half Mykola Matviyenko has dropped a huge hint on Instagram that he hopes to secure a move to Arsenal this month.

With eight days remaining of the January transfer window, Mikel Arteta is still looking at the possibility of bringing in new faces.

Arsenal sit 10th in the Premier League table, 10 points off the Champions League places.

Centre of defence is an area of the pitch they certainly need to strengthen in, especially off the back of Tuesday’s showing at Stamford Bridge.

Shkodran Mustafi’s costly error with his poor pass back in the first half led to centre-half partner David Luiz seeing red and conceding a penalty against former club Chelsea.

The situation at the Emirates has become comical for rival fans, and Arteta needs to bring in quality cover.

Matviyenko, 23, has been impressive in Ukraine for Shakhtar, having performed well in the Champions League against the likes of Manchester City this season too.

With Calum Chambers out for the campaign due to a knee injury, the Gunners have been looking at Nathan Ake, Dayot Upamecano and Jerome Boateng.

The prospect of landing Matviyenko, though, looks hopeful as he has suggested he would be keen to join in January.

Matviyenko responded to a post on Instagram that had the caption: “Arsenal wants to carry out a transaction to buy Matviyenko by February 1st. Do you want this transfer to be done this winter?”

The Shakhtar star ‘liked’ the post, and it is not the first open hint a move could be on the cards.

Matviyenko’s agent Yuriy Danchenko has told Ukranian media: “Recently, my colleagues and I have been constantly in contact with representatives of the Arsenal, and have had meetings.

“The Gunners’ hierarchy have already contacted [Shakhtar], and we hope that these negotiations will succeed.”