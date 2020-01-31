Arsenal transfer guru Edu explains Pablo Mari plan

Arsenal have completed the signing of Spanish defender Pablo Mari on loan from Brazilian outfit Flamengo until the end of the 2019/20 campaign

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Spanish defender Pablo Mari on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has joined Mikel Arteta’s side from Brazilian outfit Flamengo, where he clinched the Brazilian Serie A title and the Copa Libertadores last year.

There is an option-to-buy clause included in the deal, which the Gunners will be able to activate in the summer if Mari impresses him in the coming months.

He has made 22 appearances for Flamengo since joining them from Manchester City last July, having been loaned out three times by Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

And Arsenal technical director Edu has explained what Mari will bring to the Emirates.

“Pablo is an experienced player who will provide us with additional defensive quality,” he said.

“We have been monitoring Pablo’s career for a while and we are very pleased to have reached agreement with Flamengo for him to join us initially until the end of our season.

“Together with Mikel and his coaching team, we are all looking forward to seeing Pablo in an Arsenal shirt.”

Mari has become Arteta’s first signing as Arsenal manager and will provide the defensive cover he has been searching for since losing Callum Chambers to injury for the rest of the season at the end of December.

The Spaniard previously admitted his January transfer plans changed when Chambers limped out of their 2-1 defeat at home to Chelsea last month, with the England defender set to spend six to nine months after rupturing his ACL.

“We’re going to be in the market to see for options that can strengthen the team,” Arteta said.

“We had a bad injury with Calum, that’s going to change our plans at the back. We’re not going to be able to do much.

“If something extra comes up and we think it’s the right opportunity to do that [we’ll do it].

“Chambers is in London, having surgery. It’s not looking good.”

Arteta knows Mari well from his own time at the Etihad, but the latter failed to make an appearance for City after completing a move from Spanish minnows Gimnastic in 2016.

He was subsequently loaned out to Girona, NAC and Deportivo before being offloaded to Flamengo in the summer of 2019.