Arsenal transfer target Pablo Mari ‘travels to London to undergo medical’

Arsenal could be set to seal their first signing of the January transfer window

Arsenal are close to sealing the signing of former Manchester City defender Pablo Mari from Flamengo to bolster Mikel Arteta’s defensive options.

The Gunners want to strengthen at the back after losing Calum Chambers for the rest of the season to injury while Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos continue to struggle.

Mari, who sealed a £1m move to Flamengo from City last summer, travelled to London on Friday, according to reports in Brazil.

ESPN and GloboEsporte claim the 26-year-old is set to undergo a medical following negotiations between Arsenal and the Brazilian giants.

Mari has cut a hugely-impressive figure for Flamengo after failing to make the grade at the Etihad Stadium.

The Spaniard made vital contributions to their Serie A and Copa Libertadores triumphs last year.

He also appeared for Flamengo in the Club World Cup, where they suffered an extra-time defeat to Liverpool in the final.

If he completes the switch, Mari will compete with Mustafi, Luiz and Papastathopoulos for a place in Arteta’s team.

Arsenal require an improve at the back after leaking 34 goals in 24 Premier League games – the second-worst record of the team’s in the top 10 of the table.

Arteta has admitted Chambers’ injury makes a defensive signing a realistic possibility.

“We’ve been looking at different positions,” he said. “Obviously, since I joined we lost Calum and we had other circumstances and injuries in those positions so it’s true that at the back we’ve been short.

“But there are other positions as well, depending on what happens in the market, that we might need to assess.”

Mari completed a move to City from Gimnastic in August 2016 before immediately returning to Spain to join Girona on loan.

He spent the following two seasons with NAC and Deportivo La Coruna on a temporary basis.